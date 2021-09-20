Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of PTGX opened at $17.53 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

