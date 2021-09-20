Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $17.53 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $833.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $276,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

