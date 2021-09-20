ProximaX Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $178,301.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00067914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00173084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00114147 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.12 or 0.06946935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.61 or 0.99826473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00812782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

