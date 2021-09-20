Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Update

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PUK traded down $4.82 on Monday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 326,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Several analysts have commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

