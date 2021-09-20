Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $311.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

