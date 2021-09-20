Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 1,800 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 447,291 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,324 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

