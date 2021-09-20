Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,477,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 193,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

