Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 73.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,584,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,224,330. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

