Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $186,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACA opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

