Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $186,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ACA opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $68.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.
ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.