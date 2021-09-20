Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 414.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 207.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400,398 shares of company stock valued at $152,851,889 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.71 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion and a PE ratio of -24.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.