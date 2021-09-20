Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PMD stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.68. 25,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,771. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.
About Psychemedics
Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.
