Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PMD stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.68. 25,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,771. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

