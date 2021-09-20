Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

PIM stock remained flat at $$4.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 189,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

