Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 141,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 780,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,299. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.