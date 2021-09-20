Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

