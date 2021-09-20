Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.94 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

