Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reduced by Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

NYSE FRC opened at $200.04 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $186.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

