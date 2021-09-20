Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.