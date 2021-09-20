Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted by Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 208,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

