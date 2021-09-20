Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 15,347 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,347 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Walmart accounts for 0.4% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,808,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,405,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.52. 260,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,550. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $400.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

