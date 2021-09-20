Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,696. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

