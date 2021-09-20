Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:BG traded down $3.55 on Monday, reaching $77.03. 14,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

