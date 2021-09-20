Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,862 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alcoa by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,953,000 after acquiring an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 245,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,059. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

