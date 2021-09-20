Radix Trading Up 48.2% This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $97.26 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00124931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044792 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

