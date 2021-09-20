Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 20,938 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

