Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,217 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 133,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

