Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CTMX stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $340.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

