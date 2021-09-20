Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,023 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 61.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.29 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.53.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

