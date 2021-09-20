Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Truist increased their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.