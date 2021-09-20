Raise (RAISE) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $50,387.47 and $863.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00123028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044387 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

