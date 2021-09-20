Rapidz Achieves Market Cap of $291,022.87 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $291,022.87 and $3,784.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00124828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044208 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

