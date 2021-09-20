RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 7%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 458,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,075 shares of company stock worth $94,198 and sold 157,412 shares worth $5,299,545. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 287,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.