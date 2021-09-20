RChain Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and approximately $418,749.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00119775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044154 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 619,463,500 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

