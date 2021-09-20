Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.07. 70,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220,946. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

