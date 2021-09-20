Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.
Shares of RWT opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.73.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
