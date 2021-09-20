Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 53.4% in August

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director John Bello purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REED. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Reed’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,131,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 267,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

REED has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

REED opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

