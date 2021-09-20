Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 16% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00065203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00174372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00111246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.87 or 0.06841425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,550.04 or 1.00356269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00775296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

