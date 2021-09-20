Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Renalytix AI stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,874. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $682.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

