Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $424,183.39 and approximately $55,824.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00112453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.99 or 0.06773429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,824.53 or 0.99947242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00789109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 974,186,373 coins and its circulating supply is 370,790,598 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

