Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 60.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 111,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $123.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

