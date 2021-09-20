Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,301,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 2,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,254.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.71.
About Resona
