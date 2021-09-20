Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,301,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 2,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,254.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

