Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

