Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.