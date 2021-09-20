Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

ABR stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

