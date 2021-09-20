Rhumbline Advisers Invests $3.04 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 485.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $31,432,506.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QS stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

