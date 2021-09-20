Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,809 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

