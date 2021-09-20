Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 169,466 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.