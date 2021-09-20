Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

RIO stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

