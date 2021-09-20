RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7599 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

