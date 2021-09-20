RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7599 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dividend History for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

