RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 8% This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $17.91 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00124184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045263 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

