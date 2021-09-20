Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $210,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 106,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

